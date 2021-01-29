Anish Shah appointed as chairman of Mahindra Finance

Source: mahindrafinance.com

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the chairman of the board, effective April 2, 2021.

Anish Shah is already a director of the company.

He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and is designated to take over as the managing director and CEO of the company from April 2, 2021, Mahindra Finance said in a release.

Shah has taken over from Dhananjay Mungale, who will continue to be an independent director on the board of Mahindra Finance, the release said.