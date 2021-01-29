MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anish Shah appointed as chairman of Mahindra Finance

Anish Shah is already a director of the company.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Source: mahindrafinance.com

Source: mahindrafinance.com

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the chairman of the board, effective April 2, 2021.

Anish Shah is already a director of the company.

He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and is designated to take over as the managing director and CEO of the company from April 2, 2021, Mahindra Finance said in a release.

Shah has taken over from Dhananjay Mungale, who will continue to be an independent director on the board of Mahindra Finance, the release said.
PTI
TAGS: #Anish Shah #Business #Companies #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
first published: Jan 29, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.