Animal feed manufacturers may see margins falling further

The Russia-Ukraine face-off may further widen the already shrinking margins of Indian animal feed manufacturers, who are struggling to cope with the steep rise in raw material prices, on the one hand, and escalating demand, on the other.

The conflict between the two European nations has triggered a global shortage of grains, such as wheat and maize, which are important inputs for animal feed. With India trying to fill the gap with the export of its own stock of grains, animal feed manufacturers are left high and dry.

They are forced to absorb a larger part of the increase in the prices of raw materials so as to not lose their consumers. Passing on the entire hike to livestock farmers could see animal feed prices going through the roof.

“The cost of production of animal feed has gone up by 40 percent, which, in turn, has pushed up the cost of production of milk by Rs 2, eggs by Re 1 and chicken by 45 percent,’’ said Neeraj Kumar Srivastava, chairman of Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers’ Association (CLFMA).

According to him, India produces around 40 million tonnes (MT) of compound feed, of which poultry feed accounts for a major share. Cattle feed and aquaculture feed, which is witnessing a significant growth spurred by the booming seafood exports from India, make up the rest.

According to market research group IMARC, the Indian animal feed market reached Rs 873.7 billion in 2021, and it is projected to touch Rs 1,493.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6 percent after factoring in the uncertainties of COVID-19.

Cost of delivery also rises

“Most of the raw materials that we use have become expensive. With diesel prices going up, the cost of delivery has also risen. In addition, due to supply-chain disruptions, the prices of ingredients we are importing have also increased,’’ pointed out Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO, Animal Feed, Godrej Agrovet.

Maize and soybean meal (the product after the extraction of oil) are the two chief ingredients of animal feed. Wheat is a substitute for maize. Srivastava said while maize prices have doubled to Rs 70 per kg, soybean has moved up by over Rs 10 to touch Rs 25 per kg.

He said price volatility of grains has abated after the government banned speculative trade in several grains in the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and clamped down on hoarding of stock.

“But the price point is still high as India is exporting maize and wheat to partly overcome the global shortage of these grains. Indian maize export is already six times higher from the previous years, while the country has promised supply of wheat to Afghanistan,’’ Srivastava said.

In the case of aqua feed, the primary ingredients — soybean, fish meal and wheat — have all become costly. CR Rao, JMD of Avanti Feeds, said there was a shortage of soybean last year and prices have soared from around Rs 35 per kg to Rs 100-110 per kg. The government even allowed the import of GM soya, which had been banned, to cover the shortage.

“This year, soybean supply is good but farmers are not selling in anticipation of higher prices. The prices are still around Rs 70 per kg. Dwindling catches have pushed up the fish meal prices from Rs 90-95 to Rs 125 per kg. After the Russia-Ukraine conflict, wheat flour prices have jumped to Rs 28 from Rs 21 per kg,’’ Rao said.

Manufacturers go for price hikes

Avanti has gone for a small price hike of its products so as not to put much pressure on the cost of production of the farmers. “Our margins may fall to 6-8 percent from the normal 10-12 percent as we have to absorb the raw material price hike, to a great extent,’’ he said.

KSE, the leading producer of cattle feed, has also gone for a 10-20 percent hike in prices, so as not to compromise on quality. “Most raw materials we use, such as maize, rice bran, and de-oiled cakes, are brought from north India. We may have to increase retail prices by 50-60 percent, if we want to fully pass on the increase to customers. Our profit is likely to nosedive from Rs 150 crore last year,’’ said VV Cherian, chief marketing manager, KSE.

CLFMA has requested the government to allow the import of 20 lakh tonnes of soybean meal, which is 40 percent cheaper in the international market, to reduce the burden on the feed industry. Sandeep Kumar Singh expects raw material prices to cool off fully, only with the kharif season arrivals in October-November.

“But we may see some Rabi season arrivals in Bihar as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra by next month. This could provide some relief to the manufacturers,’’ he said.





