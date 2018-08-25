App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 11:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering

Anil Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

RNAVAL operates country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 11:00 pm

