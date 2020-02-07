App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anil Ambani directed to pay $100 million by UK Court: Report

A lawsuit was put forward by three state-controlled Chinese banks that claimed they loaned $925 million to Ambani’s Reliance Communications in 2012 provided that Ambani could personally guarantee the debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anil Ambani, on February 7, has been directed by a UK  Court to pay $100 million to the court, reports the Economic Times.

The report noted that the payment was made as a part of a conditional order in favour of three Chinese banks ahead of a full trial over a lawsuit filed by them where they sought to recover over $680 million from Ambani.

As part of these proceedings, Ambani said that his net worth is zero as part of his arguments.

According to a Bloomberg report that accessed a court filing, Ambani stated that the current value of his shareholdings is down to approximately $82.4 million. However, Ambani also added that on taking into account his liabilities, his net worth would effectively be zero.

"In summary, I do not hold any meaningful assets which can be liquidated for the purposes of these proceedings," read the court filing by Ambani.

The report noted that the lawsuit was put forward by three state-controlled Chinese banks that claimed they loaned $925 million to Ambani’s Reliance Communications in 2012 provided that Ambani could personally guarantee the debt.

According to court documents, RCom had sought the loan from the Chinese banks in order to meet its obligations under certain foreign currency convertible bonds due to mature on March 1, 2012. It went on to default on the payments agreed under the loan arrangement and between February and November 2017, the banks made various demands for payment.

On May 24, 2019, the banks eventually issued an application for summary judgment, alternatively for a conditional order requiring Ambani to pay into court all or some of the sum claimed "on the basis that on any view his defence is improbable".

(With inputs from PTI.)

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:43 pm

