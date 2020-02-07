Anil Ambani claims net worth is zero: Report

Anil Ambani on February 7 said that his net worth is zero as part of his arguments over a lawsuit filed by three Chinese banks looking to recover over $680 million from him.

According to a Bloomberg report that accessed a court filing, Ambani stated that the current value of his shareholdings is down to approximately $82.4 million. However, Ambani also added that on taking into account his liabilities, his net worth would effectively be zero.

"In summary, I do not hold any meaningful assets which can be liquidated for the purposes of these proceedings," read the court filing by Ambani.

The report noted that the lawsuit was put forward by three state-controlled Chinese banks that claimed they loaned $925 million to Ambani’s Reliance Communications in 2012 provided that Ambani could personally guarantee the debt.

Ambani denied that he every gave a guarantee with his personal assets

The report noted that the comments came to light on February 7 after that Ambani sought to avoid depositing funds with the court ahead of a trial.

The report quoted the banks saying that Ambani’s argument was that he was unable to make any payments, and that an order that mandated him to make any such payments would hamper his ability to defend himself in the case.

When the court asked if Ambani made any attempts to raise any funds from external source, including family, Ambani replied that he did make such efforts, but was unable to secure any funds for the payments as sought by the court.

According to court documents, RCom had sought the loan from the Chinese banks in order to meet its obligations under certain foreign currency convertible bonds due to mature on March 1, 2012. It went on to default on the payments agreed under the loan arrangement and between February and November 2017, the banks made various demands for payment.

On May 24, 2019, the banks eventually issued an application for summary judgment, alternatively for a conditional order requiring Ambani to pay into court all or some of the sum claimed "on the basis that on any view his defence is improbable".

