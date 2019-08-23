Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Tech not to bid for RCom assets

Billionaire metal tycoon Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Technologies is learnt to have pulled out as a bidder for telecom assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications due to unknown reason, a source privy to the development said.

Twin Star Technologies, a holding company under Agarwal's Volcan Investments Ltd, had earlier shown interest in buying assets of Anil Ambani-led RCom which is going through insolvency proceedings.

"Twin Star Technologies will not bid for RCom assets. The company is likely to make a formal announcement in the regard shortly," the source said.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, and TPG Asia, among others, have also expressed interest in buying assets of RCom.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May superseded RCom board and appointed a resolution professional to run the company and also allowed the SBI-led consortium of 31 banks to form a committee of creditors.

RCom lenders have claimed dues of around Rs 49,000 crore on the company till May 2019.

Reliance Jio in December 2017 had signed a mega deal with RCom for buying wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and media convergence nodes assets.