App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Tech not to bid for RCom assets

Twin Star Technologies, a holding company under Agarwal's Volcan Investments Ltd, had earlier shown interest in buying assets of Anil Ambani-led RCom which is going through insolvency proceedings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Billionaire metal tycoon Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Technologies is learnt to have pulled out as a bidder for telecom assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications due to unknown reason, a source privy to the development said.

Twin Star Technologies, a holding company under Agarwal's Volcan Investments Ltd, had earlier shown interest in buying assets of Anil Ambani-led RCom which is going through insolvency proceedings.

"Twin Star Technologies will not bid for RCom assets. The company is likely to make a formal announcement in the regard shortly," the source said.

Close

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, and TPG Asia, among others, have also expressed interest in buying assets of RCom.

related news

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May superseded RCom board and appointed a resolution professional to run the company and also allowed the SBI-led consortium of 31 banks to form a committee of creditors.

RCom lenders have claimed dues of around Rs 49,000 crore on the company till May 2019.

Reliance Jio in December 2017 had signed a mega deal with RCom for buying wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and media convergence nodes assets.

RCom announced completion of sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 2,000 crore to Jio in August 2018. Later, Jio called off several deals that were under process.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.