Anil Agarwal’s plan to trim debt hits a roadblock in India

Bloomberg
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Centre has threatened to take legal action to stop Agarwal’s Vedanta Group from selling the unit to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd., which is around 30 percent state-owned.

Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal’s plan to trim a massive debt pile hit a roadblock after New Delhi said it would block the sale of a zinc manufacturing unit.

The move throws a spanner in London-based Agarwal’s plan to use the proceeds from the sale to trim Vedanta Resources Ltd’s debt. S&P Global Ratings flagged earlier this month that the company’s debt scores may “come under pressure” if it’s unable to raise $2 billion and/or sell its international zinc assets.

Hindustan Zinc agreed in January to buy the unit, THL Zinc Ltd. Mauritius, from its parent for $2.98 billion in phases over 18 months. The government said at the time it was planning to oppose it.