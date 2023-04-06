 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anil Agarwal’s chip dream at risk as hurdles mount

Bloomberg
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

Seven months after Agarwal announced a chip partnership between his Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the venture is yet to tie up with a fabrication unit operator or license manufacturing-grade technology, people familiar with the matter said.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to build a $19 billion chipmaking plant in India is floundering as his venture struggles to secure a technology partner and faces challenges in obtaining financial incentives from the government.

Seven months after Agarwal announced a chip partnership between his Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the venture is yet to tie up with a fabrication unit operator or license manufacturing-grade technology, people familiar with the matter said. One of those is required for the venture to receive the significant financial incentives the government has pledged for such projects.

The venture’s difficulties highlight how hard it is to set up new semiconductor plants, massive complexes that cost billions to construct and require very specialized expertise to run. Metals and mining group Vedanta and iPhone assembler Hon Hai have no significant chipmaking experience, yet they’re among the first to try to take advantage of India’s ambition to build a semiconductor industry.

Winning government funding is key to fulfilling Agarwal’s chip dream, given his broader empire is facing intensifying financial strain. The billionaire, struggling to shake off the weight of a massive debt pile in his commodities business, is considering divesting a less than 5% stake in Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. in a last ditch effort to reduce borrowings, Bloomberg News reported last month.