Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anil Agarwal says not interested in Jet Airways

On August 11, Agarwal's investment company Volcan Investment, had submitted an expression of interest in buying Jet Airways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after publicly announcing its interest in grounded Jet Airways,mining baron Anil Agarwal on August 12 said he is no longer interested in pursuing the same.

On August 11, Agarwal's investment company Volcan Investment, had submitted an expression of interest in buying Jet Airways.

But on August 12 in a statement Agarwal said, "the EoI for Jet Airways by Volcan was exploratory in nature. On further evaluation and considering other priorities, we intend to not pursue this further."

It had submitted an EoI for Jet as it wanted to understand the business scenario for the company and the industry, the statement added.

The move leaves just two unnamed financial investors in the fray for the limited assets of the airline which stopped flying mid-April and is currently facing insolvency proceedings.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:52 pm

