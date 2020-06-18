Anil Agarwal says BHEL can make world's best power plants, cut need for Chinese imports



Most of the power plants in India are imported from China. BHEL, a PSU, is very capable to produce the best power plants in the world. If given full autonomy and either corporatized or privatized, without laying off any personnel, it can do wonders for #atmanirbharIndia.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is capable of producing the best power plants in the world if given greater autonomy, believes Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal. Corporatisation or privatisation of BHEL can 'do wonders for atmanirbharIndia' and meet the country's demand without dependency on China, Agarwal said in a Twitter post on June 17.

BHEL reported a net loss of Rs 1,534 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, as against a net profit of Rs 676 crore in Q4FY19.

Agarwal said most power plants in India are currently imported from China. His comment comes amid rising border tensions between India and China.

In one of the worst clashes with China in over decades, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15-16. The clash at the Line of Actual Control (LOAC) has led to a call to boycott goods produced in China.