you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anil Agarwal says BHEL can make world's best power plants, cut need for Chinese imports

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal believes BHEL can do wonders for Atmanirbhar India and is even capable exporting projects on a turn-key basis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is capable of producing the best power plants in the world if given greater autonomy, believes Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal. Corporatisation or privatisation of BHEL can 'do wonders for atmanirbharIndia' and meet the country's demand without dependency on China, Agarwal said in a Twitter post on June 17.

He believes BHEL can not only cater to the Indian demand but also export projects on turn-key basis.

Also read: India-China border tension | Bilateral trade unlikely to be significantly impacted

BHEL reported a net loss of Rs 1,534 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, as against a net profit of Rs 676 crore in Q4FY19.

Agarwal said most power plants in India are currently imported from China. His comment comes amid rising border tensions between India and China.

In one of the worst clashes with China in over decades, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15-16. The clash at the Line of Actual Control (LOAC) has led to a call to boycott goods produced in China.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Anil Agarwal #BHEL #Vedanta

