Anil Agarwal said to weigh Vedanta stake sale as last-resort option

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Vedanta’s shares have fallen about 32% in the last 12 months, giving it a market value of about $12.6 billion. A 5% stake is worth about $630 million.

Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal is studying options including selling a minority stake in Vedanta Ltd. as he looks to shrink his commodities business empire’s massive debt load, according to people familiar with the matter.

Agarwal is evaluating the possibility of divesting a less than 5% stake in the Mumbai-listed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Vedanta’s shares have fallen about 32% in the last 12 months, giving it a market value of about $12.6 billion. A 5% stake is worth about $630 million. A stake sale in Vedanta is a last resort for the billionaire and will only be considered if other fundraising options fail, the people said.

Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd., which owns about 70% of Vedanta, has been in talks with at least three banks for a loan of as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The discussions are ongoing and no final decisions have been made on the loan, the people said.

“Any talks of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd. is untrue and baseless,” a representative for the companies said in response to a Bloomberg News query.