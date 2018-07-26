App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anil Agarwal plans to raise up to $1.1 billion from foreign banks: Report

Agarwal will use the funds to buy outstanding stock of Vedanta Resources Plc from public shareholders on London Stock Exchange

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal is planning to raise up to $1.1 billion from 3-4 foreign banks, including Standard Chartered Bank and Credit Suisse, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Agarwal will use the funds to buy outstanding stock of Vedanta Resources Plc from public shareholders on London Stock Exchange through privately-owned company Volcan Investments, three sources told the paper.

The loans, which may have 3-5 year maturities, would be priced after adding a spread of 100-125 basis points to the US dollar-based London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"While Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse may extend about $800 million credit line, the company is also talking to a British bank and a large private sector bank independently to avail another credit line," a source was quoted as saying.

Agarwal has reportedly pledged shares of Volcan Investments in order to raise the funds he needs for the open market purchase.

Earlier this month, Vedanta Resources had announced that it plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange, 15 years after it had become the first Indian company to get listed on the exchange.

It had also said that the family trust would buy out the shareholders of Vedanta Resources, which will be valued at a little over $3 billion.

Explaining the reasons behind the move, the Group said that this was "another important step in simplifying the structure of the Vedanta Group by removing a duplicative stock exchange listing,".

It also said that the original rationale for Vedanta is now less compelling, given the increased maturity of the Indian capital markets, together with Vedanta's significant growth."
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:46 am

