Anil Agarwal denies any intention to sell stake in Vedanta

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

During Thursday's early trading session, Vedanta's shares dropped by up to 6% on the BSE.

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal has denied any intention of selling his stake in Vedanta. This comes after several media outlets suggested that Agarwal was considering various options, including selling a minority stake in the company, to reduce his business empire's significant debt load.

The media reports had stated that Agarwal is examining the possibility of divesting a stake of less than 5% in the Mumbai-listed company.

Last week, Vedanta Resources repaid $250 million in loans that the company took from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.