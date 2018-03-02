Angry Birds, Pokemons add muscle to merchandising in India

The Motu Patlus and Chhota Bheems of the world look adorable on t-shirts and bags, don't they? With more and more brands adopting licensing and merchandising, with the space growing at 10-12 percent, it is becoming apparent that Indians are growing brand conscious. Jiggy George, founder and CEO, Dream Theatre, tells Moneycontrol about how the industry is growing in the country. Edited excerpts...

What is the market size of the licensing industry?

Licensing globally is estimated to be worth USD 251.7 billion as per the Global Licensing Industry Survey Report 2016. The India licensing market is estimated at USD 1,260 million in retail. Along with Brazil and China, we are one of the top 3 growth markets in the next 5 years. In terms of market size, entertainment was valued at USD 406 million , and fashion licensing at USD 594 million and sports licensing at USD 30 million at retail and we at Dream Theatre have very strong offering across all the growth sectors in India. With the retail growing and opening up, we foresee licensing in India becoming a booming business.

At what rate is it growing?

Globally the industry is growing at a healthy pace of 4-5 percent annually, but growth markets like Brazil, China India are seeing much higher growth rates in the 10-12 percent region. They are growing from comparatively smaller bases, but are growing much faster.

What are the contributing factors to the growth?

In India the licensing story is reflective of the growth in the economy, the higher propensity to spend and the growth in retail - both physical as well as online. There is growing brand awareness across entertainment, corporate, fashion and sports. Also, India is one of the largest youth population with 50 percent of its population below the age of 25 and 65 percent below 35 years, this is the age-band where the majority of the target audience of the licensing consumer sits. We have most of the tick marks for licensing to grow but where we lack severely is at retail development. Nearly 90 percent of retail being un-organized is the biggest stumbling block. Once retail opens up, licensing growth in India will explode.

Is it more of international stuff? What is stopping the Indian popular characters and series to come up with their own stuff?

Most of the brand success stories are international and it's not because local properties in India are not powerful. In the entertainment licensing space- there is a spurt of local brands like Chotta Bheem, Motu Patlu that are popular having built traction via animation on broadcast platforms. Its just that broadcasters have focused on a "local IP strategy" only in the last 5 odd years. To add to this, the government does not support the industry by any grants (unlike the West) or mandates broadcasters to show a percentage of local content. For movies and sports too- it's directly proportionate to maturity of the industry. Popular Sports clubs all over the world are bigger than the players and licensing is built around these iconic clubs and their fanbase. IPL will take s time to garner that kind of loyalty and support as these clubs are 50-100-year-old institutions.

Is the Indian business growing? Are brands considering merchandising? What is the size of that indigenous market in the consolidated number?

Most definitely yes. Thanks to the market potential, there is greater licensing engagement across the board in India. There are more brands entering India, more and more medium and small businesses are realising the value that licensing can bring to their business and help them grow faster quicker. Brands, across apparel, fashion, retail, FMCG, entertainment, sports, gaming and other other industries are exploring licensing as intrinsic part of their strategy. And most importantly, consumers are spurring growth. What was viewed as a entertainment / character entertainment sector aimed at kids today has a far bigger audience with young adults consuming licensed products in genres of fashion, celebrity, sports, corporate and more.

What brands do you have? What are the new additions to your portfolio?

As India's premier licensing agency, what sets us apart is that we are constantly looking at growing the licensing business in a way that consumers have the best of licensing world offered to them in India. This has translated into bringing in new genres of licensing and globally iconic brands to India and we are also taking Indian brands to the world.

Overall, we work with the best brands across our three business verticals: Entertainment, Sports and Fashion & Lifestyle. On the entertainment side we represent Pokemon, Angry Birds, Beyblade, Oggy, Oddbods, Candy Crush among others. While most licensing programs are built on the popularity of TV, we are working with brands like Angry Birds and Candy Crush that has emanated from games and have became a large licensing and merchandising success globally and we have driving that in India. On the Fashion side, we work with Smiley which is seeing massive traction in India. Dream Theatre now represents Saban and its iconic fashion brand, Paul Frank. On the Sports side, again we work with the very best: FIFA and Real Madrid.

We are also global licensing agents for Gummybear and ChuChu TV, both of which are massive Youtube sensations with billions of views across the world. ChuChu TV has 15.3 billion views and over 20 million subscribers. gummy bear has 10 billion+ views. And we have our own pre-school brand Beebop, with an active product line in publishing and baby gift sets and accessories.

What are your future plans?

Our global licensing programmes are taking shape and we have the Gummybear programme launching this summer globally. We are excited to take ChuChu TV, a global sensation emanating from India to market across the world. Mojostar, our joint venture with premier Talent management marketplace - Kwan where we are working on building a house of brands using the power of celebrities. Celebrity fashion brands in India and that is an area of growth that we are very upbeat about. We have FIFA 2018 merchandise launching in March and as a programme, we have seen that grow massively since 2014.

Tell us a little about your Xilam and Nazara deal

We are proud to be working with Xilam for Oggy and the Cockroaches, one of Xilam's flagship brands who we represent across licensing and merchandising in India and we are in the process of rolling out a host of products. Oggy is hugely popular on Indian television and has the distinction of playing on two channels simultaneously - Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. In addition, it is part of Amazon prime India as well. On social media, Oggy has 1.3 million Facebook fans in India alone. Dream Theatre facilitated the Oggy collaboration with Nazara Technologies in India and in fact it is now a global deal. Nazara will be developing and launching a series of Oggy mobile games build on Oggy's brand values of extremely endearing brimming with fun and mischief. This will be a global launch and India will form a large part of it given Oggy's massive popularity here.