'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secy

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Startups which are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade do not come under the purview, Anurag Jain, the secretary in the department said while speaking at the IVCA Conclave.

The 'angel tax' provision in the Finance Bill will not impact startups in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

"Let me put one thing very clearly. It doesn't affect startups in the least," he said, addressing the audience at the event organized by the venture capital industry lobby grouping.

He said there is a 'clear provision' which says that startups which are recognized by DPIIT are out of the proposal's purview, and added that the startup recognition process is also very simple where any applicant gets it automatically.