Angel One July business update: Client acquisition rises YoY, market share in equity segment jumps

Gross client acquisition also witnessed a substantial surge

Investment services provider Angel One Ltd reported a 3.9 percent month-on-month growth in the client base at 15.65 million in July 2023, and an impressive 45.5 percent growth year-on-year.

In a regulatory filing on August 7, the company also reported gross client acquisition growth of 28.8 percent to 0.61 million, compared to June 2023 growth and a remarkable 78.4 percent growth from July 2022.

It also said that the average client funding book reached Rs 11.80 billion, with a month-on-month growth of 5.6 percent. However, it experienced a year-on-year decline of 17.4 percent.

The number of orders executed reached 109.05 million, with a remarkable growth of 21.6 percent compared to June 2023 and an impressive 63.7 percent growth year-on-year, the company said.

Angel's average daily turnover (ADTO) in overall markets increased to Rs. 28,153 billion, indicating a 17.1 percent growth from June 2023 and a staggering 173.0 percent growth year-on-year.

Among retail investors, the turnover market share in the overall equity segment improved to 26.0 percent, marking a 19 basis points (bps) increase from the previous month and a substantial 400 bps increase from July 2022.

In the F&O (Futures and Options) segment, ANGELONE's retail market share also improved to 26.0 percent, marking a 19 bps increase from June 2023 and a significant 400 bps increase from July 2022.

The commodity market saw a market share of 56.4 percent, experiencing a 151 bps decrease from June 2023 but still showing a robust 847 bps increase from July 2022.