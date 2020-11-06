Angel Broking gets NPCI nod for UPI AutoPay facility for mutual funds; here's how the new feature will work

While Angel Broking became the first Indian stockbroker firm to receive the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approval to offer Unified Payment Interface (UPI) AutoPay for mutual funds on November 5, others are expected to follow the suit.

With the new feature, Angel Broking will now be able to simplify the process while cutting down the e-mandate authentication time to less than a minute. This new UPI facility will also eliminate the e-mandate registration cost.

Angel Broking Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.57 crore, up 81.79% Y-o-Y.

What is UPI AutoPay facility?

Launched by the NPCI on July 22, 2020, for recurring payments using the UPI trail, the UPI AutoPay feature allows customers to enable e-mandate using any UPI application without having to enter a PIN for every recurring payment.

The feature not only benefits the users, but also the merchants as UPI mandates are generated instantly and payments get debited automatically on the date authorised.

Through UPI AutoPay, a customer is able to make payments for mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, and insurance, among others. And now with Angel Broking getting the authorisation, a customer can pay for the mutual funds also.

Under the UPI Autopay, a business can set the mandate for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly payments.

How does a UPI AutoPay work?

For a merchant willing to offer recurring payments via UPI AutoPay, he or she needs to register with a recurring payments service provider that supports UPI AutoPay. After registering, the merchant offers the user to create e-mandate through UPI ID, QR scan, or Intent.

After receiving the e-mandate authorisation request, the user can open the UPI app, follow the payment procedure after carefully reviewing the details and enter the UPI PIN to authorise the e-mandate.

With the user authenticating the payment, the bank will deduct the amount from the account linked with his/her UPI ID and flow it into the merchant’s account as per the terms of the recurring payment.

How Angel Broking will benefit customers?

With the new mechanism in place, customers will now be enabled to directly pay the stockbroker firm though their UPI AutoPay id, minimising the time and issues with payments to pay for mutual funds to a stockbroker firm.