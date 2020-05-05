After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Andhra Pradesh government has raised liquor prices by 50 percent, taking the total overall hike in the price of liquor to 75 percent, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The revised rates will come into effect from today (May 5) afternoon.

The price hike has been imposed to discourage alcohol consumption, ANI reported citing the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also imposed a 70 percent 'special corona fee' on liquor in the national capital.

Unlike Andhra though, the increase in Delhi was reported to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.