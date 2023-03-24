 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Pradesh adopts resolutions on reservations for Christians and Boya/Valmiki

Mar 24, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Regarding the extension of Scheduled Caste (SC) status to members of the SC community who have converted to Christianity, Jagan, addressing the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, emphasized that merely converting to another religion does not automatically change the economic and social status of individuals.

The Andhra Pradesh government on March 24 adopts resolutions to include converted Christians in Scheduled Caste reservations. This comes even as the union government made its stand clear before the Supreme Court of not extending the benefit of reservation available to the SC community to Dalits who have converted to other faiths.

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government has also resolved to include the Boya/ Valmiki community in the list of the Scheduled Tribes while assuring that it would not affect the STs living in the agency areas of the State.

In terms of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, the SC status can be granted only to those who are Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist. It was only for Hindus initially, but was later amended in 1956 to include Sikhs and again in 1990 to include Buddhists.