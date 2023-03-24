Andhra Pradesh adopts resolutions on reservations for Christians and Boya/Valmiki

File image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government on March 24 adopts resolutions to include converted Christians in Scheduled Caste reservations. This comes even as the union government made its stand clear before the Supreme Court of not extending the benefit of reservation available to the SC community to Dalits who have converted to other faiths.

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government has also resolved to include the Boya/ Valmiki community in the list of the Scheduled Tribes while assuring that it would not affect the STs living in the agency areas of the State.

On extending the SC status to members of the SC community who converted to Christianity, Jagan told the Andhra Assembly that the economic and social status of the people doesn’t change automatically just because they convert to another religion.

In terms of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, the SC status can be granted only to those who are Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist. It was only for Hindus initially, but was later amended in 1956 to include Sikhs and again in 1990 to include Buddhists.

The retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranganath Misra-led National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities, had recommended granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians.

However, the Union Government did not approve this recommendation and instead appointed a new committee headed by the former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan, in October 2022.

In another development, Chief Minister Reddy stated in the Assembly that the Boya/Valmiki community living in the Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh had been included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

He clarified that this inclusion would not reduce the quota of STs of the agency areas in government jobs or educational institutions, as the zoning system was in force as per the six-point formula. Reddy further stated that the inclusion would have only a negligible impact on Group-1 jobs, which fall under the non-zoning category. He appealed to the public not to believe false propaganda being carried out in some sections of the media regarding this matter.