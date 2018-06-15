App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Bank raises MCLR by 0.05% for various tenors

The RBI had earlier this month increased the key lending rate by 0.25 percent to 6.25 percent.

State-owned Andhra Bank has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent to up to 8.55 percent for various tenors. "This is to inform that the bank has increased its MCLR with effect from June 15, 2018," Andhra Bank said in a BSE filing.

The MCLR for overnight, 1 month, 3 month, 6 month and one year tenors has been raised by 0.05 percent each to 8 percent, 8.05 percent, 8.25 percent, 8.40 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, the bank said.

The move will make consumer loans such as auto, car and home loans costlier for buyers.

The RBI had earlier this month increased the key lending rate by 0.25 percent to 6.25 percent.

Following this, a number of banks have hiked the interest rate. However, big players such as SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank had increased MCLR prior to the policy rate decision by RBI in anticipation of a rate hike.

Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Indian Bank have also raised the lending rate.

Stock of Andhra Bank closed 2.99 percent down at Rs 35.70 on BSE.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #Andhra Bank #Business

