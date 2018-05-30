Andersen Global ties up wth Nangia Advisors for India foray

US-based financial advisory firm Andersen Global today announced a tie-up with business advisory firm Nangia Advisors LLP. "Andersen Global is proud to announce its presence in India with the addition of Nangia Advisors LLP, a tax practice firm with locations in New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon and Dehradun," the global firm said in a statement.

Nangia Advisors LLP becomes a collaborating firm of Andersen Global with over 250 professionals and nearly 38 years of experience, kick-starting Andersen's expansion into India, it added.

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 103 locations through its member firms and collaborations.

"India's economy is one of the largest in the world, so our growth here is part of a larger strategy to increase our footprint in the region. Best-in-class, integrity and independence remain our priorities, and we will continue to expand our team in India with this in mind," said Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO Andersen Tax LLC.

Nangia Advisors Founder and Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said the collaboration further enhances the strong team it has in India and the ability to provide quality and seamless service in India and globally.

"The collaboration provides us with an opportunity to closely work with professionals of the highest pedigree located in over 100 locations across the world. We believe that this collaboration will translate into substantial value addition for our clients," Nangia added.

Nangia Advisors LLP, founded in 1984, specialises in international tax and transfer pricing.