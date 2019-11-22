...And the most innovative FMCG brands of India are! Take a look

21 brands were finally chosen by Nielsen after reviewing over 5000 products in the FMCG space over a three-year period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Nielsen BASES (Innovation Practice) recently announced the Breakthrough Innovations Awards for India, 2019. The awards celebrate recent product innovations across various categories in the fast-moving consumer goods space in India. Take a look at the most innovative companies in India. (Reuters) 2/8 Short Term Play category | Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop, KitKat Duo and Maggie Masalas of India were the winners in this category for "Quick hits" that offer limited-time excitement for consumers and drives new news for the brand. 3/8 Emerging Play category | Epigamia was one of the winners in this category. According to Nielsen, when consumers were asked, "If Raw Pressery Juice was not available, what would they consume?" The answer they received was raw fruits, energy bars or simply water. 4/8 Brand Grower category | Kellogg's Chocos Fills was one of the winners here as the cereal was brought under the aegis of brand Chocos and turned out to be a great snack. 5/8 Targeted Play category | These brands won this category as they managed to reach a highly engaged core target. 6/8 Crowd Pleaser category | Bingo! No Rulz and Cadbury Fuse won this category as they offer mass appeal with consumers and help brands defend competitive pressure. 7/8 Superstar category | Chupa Chups, Engage ON and Godrej Aer Pocket were the winners as these products succeeded across criteria, which indeed in a major plus for consumers, retailers and the brand. 8/8 Superstar category | Too Yumm!, Surf Excel and Pulse also succeeded in this category as these brands managed to strike the right balance among consumers. *Note: (All images have been sourced from company websites) First Published on Nov 22, 2019 02:15 pm