Anantha Nageswaran appointed non-permanent member of PM's Economic Advisory Council

V Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed as a non-permanent member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, for a period of two years. Nageswaran, dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, would serve as a non-permanent member of the Council, a university press release said here on October 19.

"It is a privilege to serve on a committee dedicated to enhancing the dynamism of the Indian economy. I look forward to working closely with members of the Council on all issues that have a bearing on the Indian economy," he said on his appointment to EAC-PM.

Nageswaran, who has a doctoral degree from University of Massachusetts, has held responsibilities in Singapore Management University and Wealth Management Institute at the Nanyang Technological University.