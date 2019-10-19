App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anantha Nageswaran appointed non-permanent member of PM's Economic Advisory Council

Nageswaran, who has a doctoral degree from University of Massachusetts, has held responsibilities in Singapore Management University and Wealth Management Institute at the Nanyang Technological University.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

V Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed as a non-permanent member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, for a period of two years. Nageswaran, dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, would serve as a non-permanent member of the Council, a university press release said here on October 19.

"It is a privilege to serve on a committee dedicated to enhancing the dynamism of the Indian economy. I look forward to working closely with members of the Council on all issues that have a bearing on the Indian economy," he said on his appointment to EAC-PM.

Nageswaran, who has a doctoral degree from University of Massachusetts, has held responsibilities in Singapore Management University and Wealth Management Institute at the Nanyang Technological University.

Close
He is also the co-founder and a member of Board of Directors, NPS International School, Singapore. Nageswaran is also on the Board of Directors of various companies including TVS Supply Chains Pvt Ltd, TVS Sri Chakra and Aparajitha Corporate Services, the release added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 05:11 pm

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.