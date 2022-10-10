Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan takes charge as Sebi's whole-time member

Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan, Associate Professor, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, has officially taken charge as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) 's fourth whole-time member (WTM) on October 10.

The market regulator has been operating with at least one vacancy for the position of WTM since November 2021.

As per the official press release, Narayan will handle Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), Department of Economic & Policy Analysis (DEPA) and Information Technology Department (ITD).

Narayan has over two decades of experience in finance and banking, having worked at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. He served as the RBI-nominated additional director on the board of YES Bank and is an independent director on the boards of SBI Capital Markets, NSE Clearing Ltd, NSE IFSC Gift City, Care Ratings Ltd, Clearcorp Dealing Systems, Dvara Research, and BFIH (a Foxconn group company).

Narayan has also served as a Director on the Boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The banking veteran holds a post-graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for standing second in the batch. He did his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.