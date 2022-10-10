English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan takes charge as Sebi's whole-time member

    The market regulator has been operating with at least one vacancy for the position of WTM since November 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

    Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan, Associate Professor, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, has officially taken charge as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) 's fourth whole-time member (WTM) on October 10.

    The market regulator has been operating with at least one vacancy for the position of WTM since November 2021.

    As per the official press release, Narayan will handle  Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Alternative  Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Integrated  Surveillance Department (ISD), Department of Economic & Policy Analysis (DEPA)  and Information Technology Department (ITD).

    Narayan has over two decades of experience in finance and banking, having worked at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. He served as the RBI-nominated additional director on the board of YES Bank and is an independent director on the boards of SBI Capital Markets, NSE Clearing Ltd, NSE IFSC Gift City, Care Ratings Ltd, Clearcorp Dealing Systems, Dvara Research, and BFIH (a Foxconn group company).

    Narayan has also served as a Director on the Boards of various banks and  corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted  by SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Close

    Related stories

    The banking veteran holds a post-graduate Diploma in Management from Indian  Institute of Management, Lucknow and was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for  standing second in the batch. He did his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Electrical  Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan #SEBI #sebi whole time director
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 07:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.