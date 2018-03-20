Ananda to invest Rs 10 cr to open 150 outlets in Kanpur

Dairy products manufacturer Ananda today said it plans to invest Rs 10 crore to launch about 150 stores in Kanpur by financial year 2018-19, as part of its Rs 500 crore investment committed in Uttar Pradesh.

Ananda today unveiled two company owned company operated (COCO) stores, in addition to the six already present in the city.

The company, which is stepping up for expanding its retail presence rapidly to grab a bigger market share, last month announced opening 500 retail COCO outlets by the end of next fiscal in states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, UP and Punjab.

"We see a huge potential in the Kanpur market and are certain that the city will play a huge role in our expansion plans for Uttar Pradesh," Ananda Group Chairman Radhey Shyam Dixit said.

The company said it is looking to launch an average of 10 COCO stores on a monthly basis.