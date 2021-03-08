English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anand Mahindra's food for thought: Obonato to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Anand Mahindra shared a post illustrating lessons from an African tribe and connecting it to the Sanskrit idiom Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or “the world is one family”.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra


Mahindra Group chief and prominent Twitter figure Anand Mahindra shared some “food for thought” with his followers, illustrating lessons from an African tribe and connecting it to the Sanskrit idiom Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or “the world is one family.”

In a picture post on March 5, Mahindra shared a story of an anthropologist who told a group of children from an African tribe that the first of them to reach a tree will be rewarded with fruits. To the anthropologist’s surprise, the children held hands and ran towards the tree together so that they could all enjoy the fruits.

When questioned, the children explained their action as ‘Obonato’ and questioned him back – is it possible for one to be happy if everyone else is sad? Obonato in their language means “I exist because we exist.”

Mahindra captioned the vignette with: “Food for thought for the weekend. In India, we say ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’." (sic)

Here is a transcript of the photo post: "The anthropologist invited the children from the African tribe to play one game. He placed a basket of fruit near the tree and announced, addressing the children: 'The one of you who reaches the tree first will be rewarded with all sweet fruits.' When he signaled to the children to start the race, they locked their hands tightly and ran together, and then they all sat together and enjoyed the delicious fruit. The astonished anthropologist asked the children why they all ran together, because each of them could enjoy the fruit for himself. To which the children replied: 'Obonato.' Is it possible for one to be happy if everyone else is sad? Obonato in their language means: I exist because we exist." is the story posted by Anand Mahindra.

Close

Related stories

The tweet has since gathered more than 8,700 likes, over 1,200 retweets and quote tweets, and 150 comments.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #Business
first published: Mar 8, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.