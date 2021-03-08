Anand Mahindra's food for thought: Obonato to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chief and prominent Twitter figure Anand Mahindra shared some “food for thought” with his followers, illustrating lessons from an African tribe and connecting it to the Sanskrit idiom Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or “the world is one family.”

In a picture post on March 5, Mahindra shared a story of an anthropologist who told a group of children from an African tribe that the first of them to reach a tree will be rewarded with fruits. To the anthropologist’s surprise, the children held hands and ran towards the tree together so that they could all enjoy the fruits.

When questioned, the children explained their action as ‘Obonato’ and questioned him back – is it possible for one to be happy if everyone else is sad? Obonato in their language means “I exist because we exist.”



Food for thought for the weekend. In India, we say ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ pic.twitter.com/FG8JInaRom

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2021

