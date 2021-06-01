Anand Mahindra unhappy about Bengaluru's 'Silicon Valley of India' title, offers gift for unique suggestions on Twitter

Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model. (PC-Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is not thrilled post Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India'. Calling it 'too derivative and wannabe', Mahindra even offered a Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model as a gift to anyone who provides the best suggestion for the 'title competition'.

"A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called ’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’," Anand Mahindra posted on microblogging website.

Mahindra-Fiat faceoff: M&M says Thar supply ramp-up bigger worry than dispute over Jeep Wrangler



A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while( 1/3) https://t.co/922OwWTgm9

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

He even called for suggestions, adding, "What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while," in his tweet.

Initiating a title competition, Mahindra announced a replica of Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model, which is owned by Mahindra Group company -- Pininfarina.

"So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed," he added in the tweet series, where Mahindra shared the image of the concept car. However, the M&M chairman gave the time limit of just 48 hours to send suggestions.



The Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. I will consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of this tweet. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/5D42psSGyI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

In 2016, the Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show. Following his tweet, comments with suggestions started to pour in.