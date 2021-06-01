Anand Mahindra unhappy about Bengaluru's 'Silicon Valley of India' title, offers gift for unique suggestions on Twitter
Initiating a title competition, Anand Mahindra announced a replica of Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model, which is owned by Mahindra Group company -- Pininfarina.
June 01, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model. (PC-Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is not thrilled post Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India'. Calling it 'too derivative and wannabe', Mahindra even offered a Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model as a gift to anyone who provides the best suggestion for the 'title competition'.
"A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called ’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’," Anand Mahindra posted on microblogging website.
Mahindra-Fiat faceoff: M&M says Thar supply ramp-up bigger worry than dispute over Jeep Wrangler
He even called for suggestions, adding, "What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while," in his tweet.
Initiating a title competition, Mahindra announced a replica of Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model, which is owned by Mahindra Group company -- Pininfarina.
"So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed," he added in the tweet series, where Mahindra shared the image of the concept car. However, the M&M chairman gave the time limit of just 48 hours to send suggestions.
In 2016, the Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show. Following his tweet, comments with suggestions started to pour in.