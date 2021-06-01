MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anand Mahindra unhappy about Bengaluru's 'Silicon Valley of India' title, offers gift for unique suggestions on Twitter

Initiating a title competition, Anand Mahindra announced a replica of Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model, which is owned by Mahindra Group company -- Pininfarina.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model. (PC-Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model. (PC-Twitter/@anandmahindra)


Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is not thrilled post Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India'. Calling it 'too derivative and wannabe', Mahindra even offered a Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model as a gift to anyone who provides the best suggestion for the 'title competition'.

"A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called ’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’," Anand Mahindra posted on microblogging website.

Mahindra-Fiat faceoff: M&M says Thar supply ramp-up bigger worry than dispute over Jeep Wrangler

He even called for suggestions, adding, "What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while," in his tweet.

Initiating a title competition, Mahindra announced a replica of Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model, which is owned by Mahindra Group company -- Pininfarina.

Close

Related stories

"So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed," he added in the tweet series, where Mahindra shared the image of the concept car. However, the M&M chairman gave the time limit of just 48 hours to send suggestions.

In 2016, the Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show. Following his tweet, comments with suggestions started to pour in.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #Bengaluru #Pininfarina H2 Speed #Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model #Silicon Valley #social media
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:48 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.