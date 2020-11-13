Anand Mahindra tweets a line drawing with message about happiness and it is on point

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, in his characteristic style, tweeted a simple line drawing that contained a message about happiness that can't be any better.

The Mahindra Group Chairman shared the drawing with the caption "They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures."



They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures. pic.twitter.com/cnlBwZrQNz

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 12, 2020

In the picture, one character asks "Where did you find that? I've been searching for it everywhere". The other character, who appears to be holding a jar labelled "happiness", says "I created it myself".

The tweet so far has more than 5,200 likes and more than 500 retweets. Many Twitter users responded to the tweet, agreeing with Mahindra and sharing their own views on happiness.

One Twitter user said the message reminded him of Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist.



What we are finding lies within us , sounds like the book Alchemist. https://t.co/wlEr2KN1OD — Meet Chheda (@MeetChheda5) November 13, 2020





Absolutely, may be sometimes it takes little time and determination! https://t.co/bWOAxhNqi3

— My Info (@diptaragdatta) November 12, 2020