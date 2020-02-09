App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anand Mahindra to continue as M&M executive chairman till next year

As per the SEBI guidelines, he had to step down from his executive role from April 1, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said Anand Mahindra has acceded the request of the board to continue as executive chairman till November next year.

The board of directors of the company have unanimously requested Anand Mahindra to continue as the executive chairman till his original term of appointment as approved by the shareholders of the company that is up to November 11, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.

As per the SEBI guidelines, he had to step down from his executive role from April 1, 2020.

Close

"In deference to the wishes of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) and Board, Anand Mahindra has acceded to the request to continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment. Pawan Goenka and Anish Shah would continue to report to Anand Mahindra," it said.

related news

SEBI has deferred the deadline for compliance with Regulation 17 from April 1, 2020, to April 2022.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 08:00 am

tags #(M&M #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra & Mahindra

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.