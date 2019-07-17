Anand Mahindra to ban plastic bottles from boardrooms, takes advice from Twitter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms, after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.

Anand Mahindra replied to a woman who pointed out the plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting in the picture.

"The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering," Mahindra wrote in his original tweet.

The user under the name of Mitali suggested that the board room should have steel bottles instead of plastic ones. "I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," she tweeted.

"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded.

Twitteratis also suggested options for plastic bottles, and some even praised the Twitter user for creating awareness online.

Known to be a prolific tweeter, the Mahindra group honcho is also known for his witty replies on Twitter. He regularly tweets about matters ranging from Mahindra group vehicles to social and economic issues. He has 7.03 million followers on Twitter.