Anand Mahindra suggests adding this detail to road signs

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has suggested adding the names of contractors to road signs. The Mahindra Group chairman was responding to a "tongue-in-cheek" photo posted on Twitter that said roads should be named after contractors rather than leaders and celebrities to improve the quality of work.



This sounds a bit tongue-in-cheek but it does make sense. We don’t have to name the road after the contractor but we certainly could add ‘Built by…’ in the road sign. There are many industries—including automobiles—where the product states ‘Made with pride by…(team/individual)’ pic.twitter.com/AyidtaLMaS

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2021

The tweet has got more than 400 retweets and 3,000 likes at the time of writing this story. A prolific Twitter user, Mahindra has 8.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Many Twitter users responded to the billionaire businessman's tweet with their own take. A few even tagged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in their tweets.



