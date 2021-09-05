MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anand Mahindra suggests adding this detail to road signs

Many Twitter users responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet with their own take on improving the quality of roads

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Mahindra's tweet has got more than 400 retweets and 3,000 likes, at the time of writing this story. (File photo of Anand Mahindra )

Mahindra's tweet has got more than 400 retweets and 3,000 likes, at the time of writing this story. (File photo of Anand Mahindra )


Industrialist Anand Mahindra has suggested adding the names of contractors to road signs. The Mahindra Group chairman was responding to a "tongue-in-cheek" photo posted on Twitter that said roads should be named after contractors rather than leaders and celebrities to improve the quality of work.

"This sounds a bit tongue-in-cheek but it does make sense. We don't have to name the road after the contractor but we certainly could add 'Built by…' in the road sign. There are many industries—including automobiles—where the product states 'Made with pride by…(team/individual)'" Mahindra tweeted on September 5.

The tweet has got more than 400 retweets and 3,000 likes at the time of writing this story. A prolific Twitter user, Mahindra has 8.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Many Twitter users responded to the billionaire businessman's tweet with their own take. A few even tagged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in their tweets.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra
first published: Sep 5, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.