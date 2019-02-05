Anand Mahindra salutes the 'working woman', gets lauded on Twitter



I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts pic.twitter.com/2EJjDcK1BR

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known outside the corporate circle for his frank views on Twitter. The corporate tycoon has now invoked gender equality in the workplace in his latest tweet.

Mahindra posted a unique graphic, which showed formally dressed women and men on a race track. The track was clear ahead of the men while women faced hurdles of domestic chores like a washing machine, iron board, etc.

With this graphic he wrote, "I salute every working woman and acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts."

The tweet found a lot of support from Mahindra's female Twitter followers.



Hope that this tweet coming from you encourages more men to come forward and share the household chores...#genderequality starts at home .#sharetheload — Dhanashree S (@dhanashree0910) February 5, 2019





Absolutely true sir. Women balance out their duties very well

— Arvind Datta (@datta_arvind) February 5, 2019

Some even called upon men to rise up and share the burden of domestic responsibilities like errands and parenting with their partners.