you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra salutes the 'working woman', gets lauded on Twitter

The tweet found a lot of support from Mahindra's female Twitter followers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known outside the corporate circle for his frank views on Twitter. The corporate tycoon has now invoked gender equality in the workplace in his latest tweet.

Mahindra posted a unique graphic, which showed formally dressed women and men on a race track. The track was clear ahead of the men while women faced hurdles of domestic chores like a washing machine, iron board, etc.

With this graphic he wrote, "I salute every working woman and acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts."

The tweet found a lot of support from Mahindra's female Twitter followers. 

Some even called upon men to rise up and share the burden of domestic responsibilities like errands and parenting with their partners.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Business

