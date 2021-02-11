MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anand Mahindra makes personal investment in Agnikul Cosmos

On February 10, Agnikul said it successfully test-fired India's first 3D printed rocket engine - Agnilet.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra


Industrialist Anand Mahindra said he has invested in IIT Madras-incubated space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos.

The Mahindra Group Chairman said he has made a personal investment in the company.

"AGNIKUL is a startup that will build launch vehicles to carry micro/nanosatellites to low earth orbit on demand. They recently test-fired a fully 3D printed semi cryo rocket engine at IIT Madras. Terrific champions of the future. I've personally invested in the company," Mahindra said in a tweet.

Agnikul replied to Mahindra's tweet, thanking him for his support.

Agnikul recently said it successfully test-fired India's first 3D printed rocket engine - Agnilet. Unlike other rocket engines that have several components, Agnilet is comprised of a single part.

Close

Related stories

Agnikul is building a small rocket that is capable of taking up to 100 kg to orbits around 700 km high.

In December 2020, Agnikul signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to utilize the space agency's expertise and facilities to build its rocket. This was the first pact signed after the government opened the space technology industry to private players.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.