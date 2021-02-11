Anand Mahindra makes personal investment in Agnikul Cosmos

Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said he has invested in IIT Madras-incubated space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos.

The Mahindra Group Chairman said he has made a personal investment in the company.

"AGNIKUL is a startup that will build launch vehicles to carry micro/nanosatellites to low earth orbit on demand. They recently test-fired a fully 3D printed semi cryo rocket engine at IIT Madras. Terrific champions of the future. I've personally invested in the company," Mahindra said in a tweet.



Sir, it’s an absolute honour to have your support. Thank you for believing in us and our vision.

— AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) February 10, 2021

Agnikul replied to Mahindra's tweet, thanking him for his support.

Agnikul recently said it successfully test-fired India's first 3D printed rocket engine - Agnilet. Unlike other rocket engines that have several components, Agnilet is comprised of a single part.

Agnikul is building a small rocket that is capable of taking up to 100 kg to orbits around 700 km high.

In December 2020, Agnikul signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to utilize the space agency's expertise and facilities to build its rocket. This was the first pact signed after the government opened the space technology industry to private players.