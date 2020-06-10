App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

The startup was founded in 2018 by five students of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Vadodara.

PTI

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has invested USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) in Gurugram-based Hapramp -- a startup working on technologies like blockchain and social media. The startup was founded in 2018 by five students of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Vadodara.

"Took 2 yrs, but I finally found the start-up I was looking for! @Hapramp is indigenous, built by 5 young founders & brings together a best-in-class combination of creativity, technology & data protection. Look out for  @gosocial_app their social networking platform," Mahindra tweeted on Wednesday.

In 2018, Mahindra had announced via Twitter a funding opportunity for an Indian social media startup that met certain criteria. He had asked ex-Mahindra executive, Jaspreet Bindra to work with him to find a next-gen Indian social network start-up.

Close

"The Hapramp team is building a Web 3.0 social network. It is built on emerging digital technologies, has a solid business model which rewards content creators, protects personal data, and best of all, is built here locally in India," Bindra said.

related news

He has been signed on as Executive Advisor and Mentor to the Hapramp founding team.

Hapramp has been incubated through its early days by Huddle, a sector-agnostic incubator that is based in Gurugram. It has also invested in Hapramp.

In addition to its flagship social networking solution GoSocial, Hapramp also operates 1Ramp.io, a social media platform powered by Steem Blockchain, and Asteria Protocol.

Asteria Protocol will help platforms to privately and securely treat public data.

"We are honoured and excited. This is a massive approval of our mission to give creators the right to their content. We plan to use the funds to expand our platform and want to empower creators," Hapramp co-founder and CEO Shubhendra Vikram told PTI.

He, however, declined to comment on the valuation.

Talking about GoSocial, Vikram said the platform has aleady garnered 50,000 users in less than three months. It allows users to take creative challenges designed by photographers, artists, writers, and designers and get rewarded.

He added that the current focus is on building userbase and monetisation will happen eventually. The app is available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on Apple App Store as well.

"We are targeting one lakh users in the next three months and 10 lakh by the end of the year in India. We also plan to take the platform to South East Asian countries, we will look at that around October," he said.

The startup has 12 employees. The founders are based in Gurugram, while the staff is located across the country.

"We will continue to operate a lean team but we are looking at hiring. By end of the year, we should be at 25-30 people," Vikram said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Anand mahindra Gurugram #Business #Companies #Hapramp #Startup

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.