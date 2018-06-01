Anand Mahindra says Air India sale 'matter of national pride', prescribes 5-point plan

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday said that Air India’s stake sale was a matter of "national pride now" and it is high time to "turn the crisis into an opportunity".

The business magnate posted the comment on his Twitter handle soon after the government said it has not received any bids for the national carrier.

"I think that zero interest in the sale has demonstrated to the people that tough action towards a turnaround is needed. There will be widespread support for swift and decisive action. This is a political opportunity," Mahindra tweeted.

This in response to one of his followers commenting that he was asking the government to commit political suicide.



Yes, I quipped then,but this is now a matter of national pride.Time to turn a crisis into opportunity 1)Resolve that a sale will be made,but only after a turnaround 2)Locate&appoint a Govt official with the potential & passion of an E.Sreedharan as Chairman&CEO.. (1/2) https://t.co/8QZPxhrnPu

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2018

The tractors-to-technology tycoon laid out the below 5-point plan on how the government could do a better job of selling the airline.

One, the government should make a commitment to sell the national carrier, but only after turning its business around.

Two, a government official, with the potential and passion of India's 'Metro Man' Elattuvalapil Sreedharan should be appointed the airline’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Three, the newly-appointed chairman should be given full autonomy, with only a turnaround target to work with.

Four, the new chairman should be "completely insulated" from political pressure.

Five, the chairman should be extended full moral support to implement any kind of tough measures he sees fit.

For those unfamiliar with who Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is, he is the one credited for developing the Delhi Metro, when he was managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.