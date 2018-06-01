App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra says Air India sale 'matter of national pride', prescribes 5-point plan

The tractors-to-technology tycoon, laid out a 5-point plan on how the government could do a better job of selling the airline

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday said that Air India’s stake sale was a matter of "national pride now" and it is high time to "turn the crisis into an opportunity".

The business magnate posted the comment on his Twitter handle soon after the government said it has not received any bids for the national carrier.

"I think that zero interest in the sale has demonstrated to the people that tough action towards a turnaround is needed. There will be widespread support for swift and decisive action. This is a political opportunity," Mahindra tweeted.

This in response to one of his followers commenting that he was asking the government to commit political suicide.

related news

The tractors-to-technology tycoon laid out the below 5-point plan on how the government could do a better job of selling the airline.

One, the government should make a commitment to sell the national carrier, but only after turning its business around.

Two, a government official, with the potential and passion of India's 'Metro Man' Elattuvalapil Sreedharan should be appointed the airline’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Three, the newly-appointed chairman should be given full autonomy, with only a turnaround target to work with.

Four, the new chairman should be "completely insulated" from political pressure.

Five, the chairman should be extended full moral support to implement any kind of tough measures he sees fit.

For those unfamiliar with who Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is, he is the one credited for developing the Delhi Metro, when he was managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Air India #Anand Mahindra #Business #Companies

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.