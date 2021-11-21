Anand Mahindra blasts 'fake' online quotes again, warns of legal action

File photo of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra has once again used Twitter to dispel fake quotes attributed to him and, this time, he warned of taking legal action.



As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

“As a colleague told me, ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action (sic),” the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted.

The fabricated quote Mahindra screenshot is from ‘@start_upfounder’ on Instagram which claims he said: “An average Indian Man spends his days Following Women on social media, putting his hopes into sports teams and leaving his dreams in the hand of a Politician that doesn't care.” (sic) and captioned the post “What do you think?”

The fabricated quote Mahindra screenshot is from ‘@start_upfounder’ on Instagram and asked followers “What do you think?” (Image: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

While Mahindra’s warning was firmly worded, he also attached memes he would be using in the future to respond to such fake posts, showing some amusement around the situation. “Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!” he said.

One has Mahindra himself pointing at the culprit and stating: “I never said that!” and the other a screen capture of Arshad Warsi from Jolly LLB with the text: “Kaun hain yeh log? Kahan se aate hain? (Who are these people? Where do they come from?)”

"I never said that!" (Meme courtesy: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

“Kaun hain ye log? Kahan se aate hai?” (Who are these people? Where do they come from?) (Meme courtesy: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Just two days earlier on November 19, Mahindra called out a fake article by blastheincome.com that claimed he had in a recent TV interview said his number-one money-maker is a cryptocurrency platform called Bitcoin Era.

Mahindra, who recently received the Padma Bhushan award, took to Twitter to say that the article was “completely fabricated and fraudulent” and that it took “fake news to a new level”, adding: “Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos.”

Earlier in September as well, Mahindra shared a post that wrongly attributed a quote, saying he advocated a “compulsory” stock market trading course in middle school education.

“I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable and I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information and share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…,” he had said.