Analysts expect mild participation in upcoming spectrum auction, particularly in 700MHz band

Telecom analysts are expecting a very mild response for the second telecom spectrum auction, especially for the 700MHz (Megahertz) band.

On December 16, the Union Cabinet approved the auction of 2251.25 MHz of spectrum by the end of FY21, Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Spectrum will be offered for assignment for validity period of 20 years. A total of 2251.25 MHz is being offered with total valuation of Rs. 3.92 lakh crore (at reserve price),” the government said in an official statement.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) will auction the spectrum in seven frequency bands - 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 2500MHz, Prasad said.

The auction is slated to be held in the month of March in 2021. The notice inviting applications is expected by the end of this month.

"ICRA expects moderate participation in the upcoming spectrum auctions, largely limited to renewal of the expiries primarily in the 800 MHz and 1800 MHz bands, along with some consolidation of spectrum holdings. ICRA does not foresee any major participation in the 700 MHz band," said Ankit Jain, Assistant Vice President, ICRA Ltd.

"The auction is expected to fetch Rs 55,000 – 60,000 crore to the exchequer and even at this participation, the industry will have to shelve out around Rs 20,000-25,000 crore upfront, while the balance will have to be paid over 16 years, after a two-year moratorium," Jain added.

Kunal Vora, Senior Telecom Analyst, BNP Paribas India, said: "Indian telecom industry has consolidated into three private sector operators, these operators have already acquired large quantity of spectrum and their return on investment is still low."

"We believe demand for spectrum will be well below supply at current reserve price and do not expect much competition. Like the previous auction we expect most spectrum to remain unsold, especially the 700Mhz spectrum which is the most expensive. Operators will look to acquire 800Mhz/900Mhz spectrum which is coming up for renewal and might also look to add some spectrum in higher frequency in circles in which they are facing network congestion," Vora added.

According to industry experts, telecom companies will participate in the upcoming auction primarily to plug for the capacity, renewal, and coverage gaps. Very little bidding for the 700MHz band is expected, and Jio may turn out to be the biggest possible bidder. Further the 5G spectrum auction can be expected in the second half of FY22.

"Bharti Airtel has already bought spectrum from Tata Tele, Telenor, and Videocon in these circles, and thus does not need to renew its entire spectrum. In our base case, we estimate Bharti to buy spectrum worth only Rs 5,800 crore in the upcoming auctions. Vodafone Idea has Rs 10,000 crore worth of spectrum coming up for renewal; however, the Vodafone and Idea merger has added significant spectrum in VIL, and it may require to buy spectrum worth only Rs 1,900 crore in the upcoming auctions," ICIC Securities said in a research note.

The DoT had last conducted the spectrum auction in FY17 with a base price target of Rs. 5.63 lakh crore and had managed to raise around Rs 65,000 crore. The government had then put to auction 2355 MHz of spectrum and had sold 965 MHz across seven bands.