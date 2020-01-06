App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analyst Take | Rising crude oil prices following US-Iran tensions and what it means for India

In the event of any military or economic geopolitical action, a near-term firming up in crude prices is likely.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US airstrikes, wherein the Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani was killed, have already led to a spike in oil prices.

With tensions escalating, there are rising expectations of a further surge in price. In the event of any military or economic geopolitical action, a near-term firming up in crude prices is likely.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Ruchi Agrawal to understand what is driving crude oil prices and how it will impact India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Business #Crude oil #Economy #India #Iran #Market news #video

