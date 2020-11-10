Analysis| Who got the bank money this year?

COVID-19 has declared a war on economies and this has reflected in the growth in bank lending across segments. Banks have significantly cut down lending to most segments on account of high risk aversion. Non-food credit growth in India slowed to 5.8 percent in the 12 months ended September 2020 compared with 8.2 percent in the 12 months prior to that.

In absolute terms, total non-food bank credit stood at Rs 91.17 lakh crore as on September 2020 compared with Rs 86.2 lakh crore a year ago. If you look at the growth in bank credit in the financial year till September, the overall non-food bank credit growth has actually shrunk by 1.0 percent.

Where did bank money go?

Take a closer look. Credit growth in certain segments has come down sharply but banks have continued to lend despite the threat of COVID. For instance, bank lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) slowed down to 12.5 per cent from 30.5 per cent in the previous year. Even at 12.5 per cent, this is still a decent growth.

Similarly, banks have also lent to consumer durables although showing a growth of 22.3 percent on a Y-o-Y basis compared with 67 percent in the year-ago period. Also, housing loans grew at 8.5 percent in the 12 months ended September compared with 19.3 percent in the comparable period in the previous year.

One segment where bank credit growth shows a notable increase is medium-sized companies, which has seen a 14 percent growth till September against a contraction in the year-ago period. But this could be due to the government push by way of emergency credit guarantee scheme of Rs 3 lakh crore launched for MSMEs as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Where else have banks out their money? Despite the poor show in the auto sector, vehicle loans have continued to grow albeit at a slower pace. Bank lending to vehicle loans grew by 8.8 percent in the 12 months to September compared with 4.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Another segment where banks have continued lending this year is to companies engaged in food processing. Bank lending to this segment has grown by 4.3 per cent in this segment in the period under review (September to September) compared with a nil growth in the comparable period last year.

In the textile sector too, there is a growth of 1.1 per cent compared with a contraction of 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period. The only infrastructure segment where bank lending has shown improvement is to roads - a 7 per cent growth, better than 6.2 per cent last year.

Where banks didn’t lend?

Now, the laggards.

Bank lending collapsed to industries except in the medium-sized companies. Bank lending to industry as a segment was recorded ‘nil’ growth in the 12 months ending September 2020, compared with a 2.7 per cent growth in the comparable period in the previous year.

Among the industries, loans to large companies contracted by 0.6 per cent compared with a growth of 3.4 per cent in the previous year. For micro and small companies too, bank lending remained in the negative territory in 12 months period till September.

Among individual loans, bank lending to education remained in the contraction zone. Loan flow to this segment contracted by 4.5 per cent in the 12 months to September compared with a contraction of 1.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Bank lending to two key infrastructure segments—power and telecommunications—plummeted in the one year period till September. For power sector, the loan growth shrank to 0.9 per cent from a 4.8 per cent growth in the previous year while for telecommunications, the growth slipped to negative 0.2 per cent from a growth of 25 per cent in last year.

What spooked banks?

COVID-19, of course!

Ever since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 and nationwide lockdown came into effect in India on March 24, all economic activities have slowed down considerably.

The lockdown impacted the economy severely across sectors. Small entrepreneurs were affected more severely. The ability of the companies to repay money to their lenders took a hit. For individual borrowers too, the COVID was a shocker.

Firms went on a cost-cutting drive reducing staff strength and wages. With economic activities slowing, banks turned highly risk averse.

Most bankers have given guidance of muted credit growth in the months ahead citing low consumer confidence and uncertainty presented by the continuing COVID spread.

Retail push

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced banks to go back to the drawing board and most of the lenders who have announced results for the second quarter, have said the focus is now on the retail book.

For instance, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has shrunk its corporate loan book on a quarter-on-quarter basis while the growth is flat, compared to the year-ago quarter. But look at the retail book — a 17 percent year-on-year growth. The portfolio has grown from Rs 95,832 crore to Rs 1,11,944 crore on a year-over-year basis. In the retail book, the winners are home and auto loans. MSME and agriculture loans have 7.8 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has indicated that it is not in a hurry to grow the book. The focus appears to be on quality rather than quantity of disbursals. Its loan book has declined to Rs 2,04,845 crore from Rs 2,13,299 crore in the year-ago period. The share of corporate loans to total advances has slipped further and now constitutes 26 percent of the loan book.

Similarly, in the September quarter, ICICI Bank has grown its retail book 13 percent on a YoY basis and 6 percent on a sequential basis. Growth in the performing domestic corporate portfolio was about 7 percent YoY. There is a clear focus visible on the retail side.

Thus, an analysis suggests that banks do not want to risk their money by lending to industries and infrastructure projects during economic downturns. This can delay the economic recovery further.

“Much of the lending that has happened this year has gone to retail loans and businesses that are engaged in essential items. That’s likely to stay that way for a while,” said a senior bank executive on condition of anonymity. Lenders fear a steep rise in bad loans in the event of a prolonged economic downturn. Indian economy is projected to contract by 9.5 percent in this fiscal year.

How will the growth in bank loans behave going ahead? Bankers are waiting for two key triggers--an early economic recovery and availability of COVID vaccine.