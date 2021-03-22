Analysis | What would it take for airlines to carry 3.5 lakh passengers a day?

Last week, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that the government is extending the capacity cap of 80 percent. The extension of the limit to which airlines can deploy aircraft keeping in mind pandemic realities was until the end of March the last time around. This time it is indefinite.

The government also increased the floor price of the fare cap by 5 percent without making any changes to the ceiling price. Add to that the cost of RT-PCR, which is now needed for travel to many states, the cost of flying goes up to an extent that it starts making a difference to travellers. This will put further pressure on recovery at a time when passenger numbers are going down as a second wave of COVID-19 infections grapples the country.

The government has gradually relaxed the limit on operating capacity of airlines from 33 percent on May 26 last year to 50 percent a month later, 60 percent from September 2 and finally 80 percent since November 11. While the cap is now in place indefinitely, it comes with a caveat with the minister stating that the government “may” allow 100% operations if daily passenger traffic crosses the 3.5 lakh mark on three occasions in a month!”

While many came up with initial comments that these numbers are not official, this article goes behind the numbers to check what would it take to achieve this traffic milestone.

Trend Reversal

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

February 2020 was the last full month of operations before the country headed into a lockdown. The pre-COVID-19 numbers thus stand at 4,25,179 daily passengers on 3,136 daily domestic flights. At 80 percent of those numbers, airlines together can operate up to 2,509 flights in the country.

On March 5, airlines operated 2,398 domestic departures—the highest since operations resumed—translating to 76.49 percent of pre-COVID19 numbers. Passenger numbers have so far been lacklustre with the highest recorded at only 313,668. The magic number of 3.5 lakh has never been touched yet.

March has been lacklustre with 21 consecutive days gone without the passenger numbers touching the 3 lakh mark and average loads per flight falling to just above 100 compared with the 120s that were being clocked in most of February. What could be further hurting the airlines is that the average flights per day have gone up over the last month while the average passengers per day have dropped further.

This will translate into lower load factors and would also impact the bottom lines for most carriers.

The load factors have been severely impacted as well. While last February, all major airlines were flying with 80 percent loads, with two of them even crossing 90 percent, none have touched 80 percent this February.

What will it take to reach 3.5 lakh in daily passengers?

The load factor is the proportion of airline output that is actually consumed. The big question here is this: for 3.5 lakh passengers to take to the skies on a daily basis, do the airlines have as much capacity?

Indian aviation is a melee of multiple aircraft types. From the A321s of IndiGo to the E-145s of Star Air and the three-seater Technam of Air Taxi, often joined by the B787s of Air India and Vistara, the flight count doesn't tell the whole story.

NetworkThoughts relied on data released by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to find the seats deployed by the airline. This data is not released explicitly but can be derived by looking at other factors like ASKM (Available Seat Kilometers), Kilometers Flown and Departures. The latest such data is available for December. The calculation shows the average seats across the country stand at 169.1 per flight with an average stage length for flights in India is 946.31 kilometres.

Tail Note

The minister has said he would look into allowing 100 percent capacity when the daily passenger numbers reach 3.5 lakh, about a lakh more than the average for this month. To achieve that, with current average flights per day would mean having 89.84 percent load factor—which is mathematically possible but may not be possible on the ground (or should we say air).

However, if the airlines do deploy the full 80 percent capacity, which is allowed—it could mean airlines could touch 3.5 lakh passengers with a load factor (occupancy levels in planes) of 76 percent. Remember, this number was already achieved by four airlines in February.

Will it be possible in the second half of April, when traditionally the end of exam season has usually stimulated travel?