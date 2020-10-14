Analysis | What bank NPA numbers won’t tell us during Q2 results

Karnataka Bank, which announced its second-quarter results on October 13, has shown an improvement on its bad loan performance in the July-September period. According to the details put out by the bank on the stock exchange, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 3.97 percent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 4.78 percent in the year-ago period.

To be more precise, in value terms, the gross NPAs were down to Rs 2,188.80 crore from Rs 2,594.27 crore. Net NPAs or bad loans fell to 2.21 per cent (Rs 1,194.60 crore) from 3.48 percent (Rs 1,863.11 crore).

So far, so good. But, there is a catch here. The published NPA numbers do not give us the complete picture on asset quality. In the result notes, the bank has said it has not disclosed any borrowal account which has not been declared as NPA as at August 31 following a recent Supreme Court order.

On September 3, the Court had said: "accounts not declared NPAs till August 31 not to be declared NPAs till further orders."

“This will mean you can’t take these NPA figures at face value,” said Siddharth Purohit, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities in Mumbai. “You have to wait for the next two quarters (Q3 and Q4) for clarity on the actual state of NPAs,” Purohit said.

Banks have not classified any accounts as NPAs since March on account of the moratorium scheme announced in the wake of Covid-19. The SC order has effectively given more breathing space for stressed borrowers to escape the NPA tag for some more time. But, lack of clarity on actual stress on a bank's book is no good news for investors. This will create uncertainty in their outlook on the bank's performance. Banks need to set aside money in the form of provisions to cover the losses due to bad loans.

Jaikishan Parmar, an analyst at Angel Broking, too said Karnataka Bank’s second quarter NPA figures do not reflect the full asset quality. “Market may discount these numbers to that extent,” said Parmar.

Problem is that Karnataka Bank won’t be the only lender doing this. If other banks too follow suit and follow the SC interim order ( which most likely they will), and do not disclose fresh NPA cases till a fresh order, the asset quality figures for the industry for the second quarter will not be very relevant for researchers. This would force analysts and investors to wait till a few more quarters to get a firm understanding of asset quality situation.

The RBI has announced a one-time loan restructuring scheme for Covid-linked stressed assets. But, not every account will be eligible for a one-time loan recast. According to rating agency CARE, the additions to the GNPAs would primarily from loans under SMA-1 (special mention category) and SMA-2 categories which were under moratorium and not eligible for restructuring.

Also, banks may see stress coming from the lower-rated/ stressed corporates and personal loans not eligible for the restructuring scheme and banking exposure to unsecured personal loans, CARE said. CARE estimates that Indian banks are likely to restructure around 4-5 percent of the overall bank credit outstanding while the Gross NPA (non-performing assets) ratio is likely to be 11-11.5 percent by end of FY21.