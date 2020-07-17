Analysis | Raghuram Rajan’s latest warning on bank NPAs is an understatement of the real problem

Raghuram Rajan’s warnings on the economy and banking have long been prophetic. The former RBI governor and IMF chief economist is credited with predicting the 2008 global financial crisis. In India, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that Rajan’s tenure as RBI governor between 2013 and16 changed the course of banking sector with the introduction of early identification of stressed assets and the subsequent implementation of asset quality review (AQR) in 2015. That forced banks to dig out the dirt long hidden under their balance sheets.

Gross NPAs shot up to over Rs 9 trillion during the period of Rajan’s AQR (2015 to 2017-18). The culture of hidden NPAs, deep rooted in the Indian banking system, was exposed mercilessly.

NPA Warning Bells

Thanks to Rajan, the NPA figures out in the public domain today are much more realistic. In the absence of AQR, riding on hidden NPAs the Indian banking system would have fallen to a deeper crisis.

Earlier this week, Rajan again warned of a big NPA surge in Indian banking. During a virtual session at the India Policy Forum 2020 organised by Delhi-based think-tank NCAER, Rajan said India's banking sector would likely see an "unprecedented increase" in NPAs, or bad debts, over the next six months. "The level of the NPAs is going to be unprecedented in six months from now if we really recognise the true level of NPAs...We are in trouble and sooner we recognise it, better it is because we really need to deal with the problem," he said.

What’s the significance of Rajan’s warning?

One must understand the context of Rahan’s comment-- the gross uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the domestic economy. Nobody—rating agencies, analysts or bank managements—has certainty on what exactly lies ahead. Indian banks, which had completed one painful cycle of bad loan recognition half a decade ago, are prepared for another shock.

This is what has prompted them to make upfront provisions to cover likely losses due to Covid. Most private banks have stepped up advance provisions to cushion the COVID shock beginning the fourth quarter. Axis Bank provided Rs 3,000 crore for COVID, Kotak Mahindra set aside Rs 650 crore in Q4, Bandhan has set aside around Rs1769 crore and ICICI Bank provided Rs2725 crore so far.

A sizeable chunk of loan books of Indian banks are under moratorium announced by the RBI. RBI granted a six-month loan moratorium to all term loan borrowers beginning March to avert a sudden spike in defaults, which ends next month. According to a report by Mint, state-run lenders alone have close to Rs 8 lakh crore loans under moratorium.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, alone has Rs 5.63 lakh crore loans. Banks are unable to assess the exact nature of the stress on their books due to the moratorium. Hence, the only way to prepare for a possible spike in bad loans is to augment capital and make upfront provisions. Even if 5-10 percent of these loans turn NPAs, it could substantially add to the stress in the banking sector.

That brings us to the question: how big will be the shock from moratorium loans? Analysts and bankers Moneycontrol spoke to expect an unprecedented spike in non-performing assets (NPAs) in unsecured loans and loans to small companies once the moratorium period is over.

How bad is the NPA problem?

The consensus is that around 5 percent loans could go bad. Global rating agency, Standard and Poor’s expects gross NPAs of Indian banks to spike to 14 percent in FY21 from around 8.5 percent in FY20. “The COVID-19 pandemic may set back the recovery of India's banking sector by years, which could hit credit flows and ultimately, the economy," the agency said in a note last month.

Banks have sensed the danger already which is why they are on a capital raising spree. A number of private banks -- including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank -- have announced plans to raise capital even though they have adequate capital levels. Analysts attribute this partly to expectations of an asset quality shock in the post moratorium period.

HDFC Bank recently said it plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore via unsecured perpetual debt instruments, Tier II capital bonds and long term bonds in the domestic market. ICICI Bank plans to raise as much as Rs 15,000 crore in capital via shares or equity-linked securities. Axis Bank plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore and Yes Bank, which was recently bailed out by a bank consortium, aims to undertake a follow-on public issue of Rs 15,000 crore. There are other banks, including government banks, which are on the hunt for capital.

The critical nature of Rajan’s warning about a spurt in NPAs in the next six months isn’t hard to understand if one closely looks at the economic situation. There is a consensus among economists that the economy is set to contract this fiscal year.

Since March, consumer demand has collapsed, business activities have slowed to a trickle in consumer-oriented sectors, manufacturing and services. Inflationary expectations have risen and tax collections have slowed. When people are hit with income losses due to pay cuts and mass layoffs, it is only logical that NPAs will spike across segments.

The effect of this will be much severe on state-run banks which are at the mercy of the government for survival capital. The surge in bad loans will have a rippling effect in the economy as banks will turn even more cautious and risk averse to take further exposure. The second bad loan wave will kick off a vicious cycle in the economy. It will take a long time before one sees any recovery.

The sad part is that there is very little the RBI or the government can do about this except recapitalising banks and identify stress at early stages. To an extent, the RBI has already begun this process.

In that sense, Rajan’s warning is an understatement of the NPA problem.