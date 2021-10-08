Analysis| MPC doesn’t have too many options left till COVID abates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

A Balancing Act

As expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) didn’t shock the system with a reverse repo hike. At the same time, there was a signal towards gradual normalisation. The central bank has not announced further G-SAP calendar. But, here, Governor Shaktikanta Das has done a balancing act by saying the RBI would remain in readiness to undertake G-SAP as and when warranted by liquidity conditions and also continue to flexibly conduct other liquidity management operations including Operation Twist (OT) and regular open market operations (OMOs). There is no bad news for anyone, for now. Yet, the end of the easy money era is here. That’s clear from the Governor’s statement.

The lone dissenter…

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) doesn’t have a consensus, this time too, on the forward guidance part. The MPC, while retaining the key lending rate, repo, decided to continue with the ‘accommodative’ stance. But, there was a dissenter—this time too. While Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra, and Shaktikanta Das, voted to continue with the accommodative stance “as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward”, Jayanth R. Varma expressed reservations on this part of the resolution and didn’t agree with the view.

That’s not the first time Varma is dissenting from the majority view. In the August policy too, Varma was the only MPC member who voted against the so-called accommodative stance. MPC has six members, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. All five members excluding Varma agreed to the continuation of the accommodative stance.

What is an accommodative stance? Essentially, this is a signal to the market that the rate-setting body will remain ‘accommodative’ or in other words, the likely rate actions during this period will be either a reduction or a status quo in rates; a rate hike is ruled out.

What are the reasons for Varma’s dissent this time? The details will be known when the minutes of the MPC meeting are out on October 22. But, Varma’s comments in the previous rounds of policy meetings have been clear. “By creating the erroneous perception that the MPC is no longer concerned about inflation and is focused exclusively on growth, the MPC may be inadvertently aggravating the risk that inflationary expectations will be disanchored,” Varma had said.

“Easy money today could lead to high-interest rates tomorrow. On the other hand, by demonstrating its commitment to the inflation target with tangible action, the MPC will be able to anchor expectations, reduce risk premia, and sustain lower long term interest rates for longer thereby aiding the economic recovery,” Varma had said.

Growth focus

The larger theme of the MPC review remains growth. The rate-setting panel has reiterated its willingness to be on an accommodative mode as long as necessary. Das has given enough hints in his speech that the central bank’s priority at this stage continues to be growth revival, fighting the still continuing after-effects of the pandemic.” As we further accelerate the pace of economic recovery, it is important not to rest in the glory of what has been achieved but work tirelessly on what remains to be done,” Das said. At the same time, there is some good news on the inflation front. The CPI headline momentum has been moderating which, combined with favourable base effects in the coming months, could bring about a substantial softening in inflation in the near term.

Going by Das’ comments, it is very unlikely that the policy reversal will happen till the time the nascent recovery takes a firm hold and COVID impact is contained across contact-intensive sectors. The policy stance is likely to remain accommodative in the foreseeable future.