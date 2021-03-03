Analysis | Is bank credit growth picking up pace after COVID-induced slowdown?

RBI

Is bank credit growth picking up after the COVID-19 slump? An analysis shows bank lending is slowly recovering as the economy is gradually opening up but the larger trend remains subdued. Banks remain cautious in lending to industries fearing future loan defaults. Banks are shifting to safer retail loans compared with loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and industries.

Consider this: In January, the non-food credit growth slowed down to 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis as compared with a growth of 8.5 per cent in January 2020 and 5.9 percent in December 2020. As mentioned above, the agriculture and retail segments have driven the overall credit growth during the month of January 2021 growing by 9.9 per cent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

Within the broader segment, the services segments registered a growth of 8.4 percent in January 2021. On the other hand, the Industries segment registered a fall of 1.3 percent during the same period as compared with a growth of 2.5 per cent in January 2020. “The incremental growth in services segment turned positive in January 2021 largely led by trade, transport operators and tourism, hotels and resorts,” rating agency CARE said in a report.

The industry segment is the worst hit in terms of credit growth. The share of industry in total outstanding credit continues to be the highest at 29.6 per cent in January 2021 but has fallen compared with 31.7 per cent in January 2020. Retail has a share of 29 per cent (28.1 per cent in January 2020), and Services has a share of 28 per cent (27.3 per cent in January 2020) in total outstanding bank credit.

Within the retail segment, growth in Housing loans slowed down to 7.7 per cent as compared with a growth of 17.5 per cent, while vehicle loans registered a growth of 7.1 percent as compared with a growth of 9.8 percent in the same period year ago.

During previous months, housing loan growth was healthy led by retail credit push, concession on home loan interest rates and low stamp duty till December 2020 (in Maharashtra). In January 2021, the housing loan growth moderated to 7.7 per cent partly due to end of festive season offers and an increase in stamp duty from January 1, 2021 in Maharashtra).

Housing loans continue to remain the single-largest segment at 52 per cent share of lending in the outstanding credit to retail/personal loan portfolio. Credit card outstanding registered a lower growth of 5 per cent due to the end of the festive season as compared with a growth of 31.6 per cent in January 2020. However, consumer durables (0.3 per cent share) registered a 14.6 per cent growth versus growth of 41.3 per cent in January 2020.

Recently, the country's largest lender State Bank of India had said that it aims to aggressively chase housing loan customers and wants to double the portfolio over the next five years. The lender crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in January this year. SBI currently offers home loans at 6.7 per cent.

Government measures have helped. The RBI’s latest monthly bulletin had said that credit growth to medium industries has accelerated, pointing to the positive impact of the measures taken by the government and the RBI. “The muted credit offtake in the recent past needs to be seen in the context of economic slowdown coupled with the COVID-19- induced lockdown,” said the RBI’s February bulletin that publishes articles and data on various aspects of the economy every month.

Within the bank groups, the public Sector Banks (PSBs) were primarily responsible for this acceleration. “Empirical estimates indicate that non-food credit is sensitive to interest rate changes with a lag, with the industry and services sectors exhibiting greater sensitivity,” according to the bulletin.

The inclusion of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the TLTRO (targeted long-term repo operation) on tap scheme and steps to incentivise credit to MSME entrepreneurs in the monetary policy statement of February 5, 2021, were some steps in this direction, the RBI said.

Muted outlook

“The SCBs continue to remain risk averse due to asset quality concerns. In addition to this, though the interest rates of SCBs are falling, the overall credit growth continued to moderate due to risk aversion and continued parking of excess liquidity with RBI, CARE said.

The agency expects credit growth for the current financial year to be muted and remain in low single digits. “With the signs of a pickup in economic activities, credit offtake is expected to improve from current levels,” CARE said.