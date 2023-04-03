 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysis: Indian debt instrument yields ease since start of SVB crisis in US, shows data

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

The yield on Commercial Paper issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) eased 20-40 basis points, and that on debt issued by manufacturers by 30-35 bps.

The yield or rate on Indian debt instruments such as Commercial Paper, Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and corporate bonds have eased in the last few weeks by 10 to 30 basis points (bps) in the aftermath of a banking crisis in global markets, a Moneycontrol analysis showed. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The fall in yield on debt instruments followed a sharp reduction in US Treasury yields as most US investors moved to the safety investments like treasury bonds after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failure and Credit Suisse crisis last month, dealers said.

The US banking sector was rocked by the collapse of California-based SVB, which was followed by the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS at the behest of the Swiss central bank.

“India’s government bond yields went south in line with US treasury yields, which fell sharply in March post-SVB and Credit Suisse crises as US investors moved to the safety of investments like treasury bonds,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincorp.