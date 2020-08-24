Analysis | COVID test continues for Union Bank; moratorium loan book remains high

In a stock exchange note, Union Bank of India last week said the working results for the quarter-ended June include operations of erstwhile Andhra Bank and erstwhile Corporation Bank and hence, are not comparable with the immediately preceding quarter and corresponding previous year.

However, the numbers give us a peek into the health of the merged entity.

There is rising stress on the asset quality front. The relatively high chunk of moratorium loans points to likely problems ahead. As at the end of June quarter, about 28 percent of the loan book is under moratorium. This is much higher than some of Union Bank’s competitors.

State Bank of India has about 9.5 percent of loan book under moratorium whereas Bank of Baroda has around 21 percent of the loans under moratorium at the end of first quarter of the current financial year.

On the asset quality front, gross NPAs (non-performing assets) have inched up significantly. Gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross advances, rose 80 basis points (bps) sequentially to 14.95 percent in the June quarter as compared with 14.15 percent in the March quarter. This is a notable increase.

What percentage of the loan book under moratorium could turn bad will be key going ahead. An RBI-appointed expert panel is working out the modalities of the restructuring recast exercise.

How prepared is the bank to face the COVID shock? According to the numbers disclosed by the bank, it has made additional COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 343.16 crore during Q1, taking total COVID provisions to Rs 682.95 crore at the end of June. According to Emkay Global analyst, Anand Dama, this provision remains “abysmally low”; around 12bps of loans.

One relief for Union Bank will be the exit route for moratorium loans given by the RBI in the form of a corporate loan restructuring scheme. The shock will be less. The management has guided about 5-6 per cent of loans going into restructuring. However, this is only an initial estimate. The real picture will emerge after a few quarters.