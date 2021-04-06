Analysis | Banks’ quarterly business update: Good deposit growth, focus on cheaper CASA but smaller banks struggle on loans

HDFC Bank's Internet Banking customers have faced issues multiple times over the past year

Quarterly updates reported by a few banks so far show a clear trend: A notable uptick in deposits in Q4 and a mixed performance in advances, with smaller banks struggling to increase loans.

Let’s look at the numbers first. HDFC Bank, the largest private lender, said its advances grew by 14 percent year on year basis in the last quarter of FY21, while deposits grew 16.3 percent. These are good numbers considering the industry average.

Yes Bank won back its lost trust from depositors. Its deposits grew 55 percent on a year-on-year basis and 11.4 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, on advance growth, Yes Bank has managed just 0.8 percent on a year-on-year basis and 1.8 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Yes Bank’s gross advances, as on March 31, 2021, stood at Rs 1,72, 850 crore compared with Rs 1,71,443 crore in March, 2020 while its deposits jumped to Rs 1,62, 947 crore as compared with Rs1,05,364 crore in the year-ago period.

Last month marked a year of Yes Bank’s bail-out. The bank has smartly come back on deposits mobilisation, but loan growth continues to be sluggish, which can be attributed to the Covid-hit economy and the new management’s aversion to the risk of wholesale loans. Another small player, RBL Bank, also did well on deposit growth, logging 26 percent growth on year-on-year but y-o-y loan growth crawled up just 2 percent. There is an improvement on the Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio from 29.6 percent to 31.8 percent. Banks have realized safer retail business is better than high-risk wholesale.

Among other banks, Federal Bank has reported a 13 percent year-on-year growth on deposits at Rs 1,72,655 crore compared with Rs 1,52, 290 crore a year ago while total advances grew 9 percent to Rs 1,34,876 crore. CASA has grown 26 percent over the year and now constitutes 34 per cent of the total deposits. This is much better than, for example, Yes Bank, which has a CASA ratio is 27 percent. In the case of CSB bank, total advances grew by 26.7 percent on a year-on-year basis while total deposits grew at 21.21 percent of which CASA growth has been an impressive 34 per cent. CASA as a percentage of total deposits stand at 32 percent compared with 29 per cent in the year-ago period.

High growth in bank deposits can be attributed to volatility in equity markets and other investment classes which would have prompted more people to move to safer deposits. On loans, big banks have managed to sustain high growth of both advances and deposits but smaller ones, like Yes and RBL are struggling to grow the loan book in a challenging environment. Two components that have helped banks achieve credit growth are Government’s ECLGS (emergency credit line guarantee scheme) and retail loans. Retail participation will be key going ahead also as recovery of industries on the ground will likely take longer.

What will be the scenario going ahead? The key factor to watch out is how the Covid scenario is shaping up. States like Maharashtra and Delhi have reintroduced restrictions on movement of people to control the spread of infections. If there is another nationwide lockdown, banks will be under pressure as the recovery in loan demand seen in recent months would suffer again.