Analjit Singh may sell his 10% stake in Max Financial for about Rs 1,200cr

Max Group's founder promoter Analjit Singh is in talks to sell his 10 percent stake in Max Financial Services, reports The Economic Times. The move could raise as much as Rs 1,200 crore.

Hero MotoCorp is the front runner to purchase Singh’s holding, the report said.

Max Financial Services will also raise its holding in Max Life Insurance to over 97 percent from the current 71.79 percent through a share swap agreement with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance.

The Japanese insurer will cease being a joint venture (JV) partner in Max Life Insurance after the share swap, the report stated.

Mitsui Sumitomo will exchange its 26.12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance for a 21.45 percent stake in Max Financial Services.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The restructuring of Max Life Insurance is aimed at transferring ownership to Max Financial Services, which is the holding company.

“The promoters of Max Financial Services have pledged around 80 percent of their current ownership of about 28.3 percent, which is one of the major factors that affect its share price,” a source told the publication.

The swap will be conditional on Max Financial Services securing 73.5 million shares of Max Financial, amounting to roughly 21.45 percent of the company's paid-up capital, the report said.